Patrol, trail users increase on Razorback Greenway

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Patrol increases on the Razorback Greenway as more people head outdoors.

Trail coordinator Matt Mihalevich says the trails are using school resource officers to help keep an eye out.

He says trails have seen a 55% increase in the amount of use during this time compared to last year.

“We have an increased police presence on the trails during this time to help accommodate all of the use that we are seeing,” Mihalevich said.

Mihalevich says he’s looking into closing small streets near some other trails so people have more room to walk and bike.