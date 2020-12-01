PAUL PETERSEN VICTIMS; visit home where they were kept

DE QUEEN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Shared Beginnings, a local adoption agency that works closely with some of the victims involved in the Paul Petersen case said that there is some closure with the sentencing. She said some of the women and the agency were disappointed Petersen didn’t get the max sentence of 10 years but they are just ready to move forward.

The Executive Director, Michaela Montie spent the morning in De Queen, Arkansas with 9 women who identify as victims of Petersen. The women visited the home they were once kept in during the ordeal. She said this is part of the healing process and called the experience sobering.

Montie said the home is fittingly located on Crooked street and is being torn down.

Montie said these women were sold lies, taken advantage of, treated inhumanely; and no amount of time would be enough for how much they suffered.

“What I would want is that he spends his time in federal prison away from his children, stripped away from his family, outside of his comfort zone and not knowing anything about where he is at and think about these women,” said Montie.

Monti said her team has been in contact with well over 100 victims and expects more to come forward following the sentencing.

Meanwhile, the organization will continue to provide case management support for these women, as well as counseling, provide food and housing through its trafficking victim assistance program.