Pea Ridge Middle School opens doors to those without heat

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In anticipation of residents losing heat during the winter storm, Pea Ridge Middle School is allowing people to take advantage of their warming shelter.

The Pear Ridge Police in assistance with Benton County Sheriff’s Office are there to help warm those who need it. On Facebook, Pea Ridge Police say they have enough fuel to heat the gym until the end of the week.

If assistance is needed getting to the shelter, call 479-451-8220, and emergency personnel will aid in transportation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers