Pea Ridge Middle School opens doors to those without heat

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In anticipation of residents losing heat during the winter storm, Pea Ridge Middle School is allowing people to take advantage of their warming shelter.

The Pear Ridge Police in assistance with Benton County Sheriff’s Office are there to help warm those who need it. On Facebook, Pea Ridge Police say they have enough fuel to heat the gym until the end of the week.

If assistance is needed getting to the shelter, call 479-451-8220, and emergency personnel will aid in transportation.