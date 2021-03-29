Pea Ridge Police Department saves woman’s life after drug overdose

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pea Ridge first responders saved a woman’s life after a drug overdose, according to a Facebook post by the police department.

On Saturday, March 27, around 5:00 p.m. the Pea Ridge Police Department and Pea Ridge Fire Department were dispatched to a house on McRae Lane.

When first responders arrived, they found a 37-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive, the post states.

Officer Justin Lawson with the Pea Ridge Police Department was the first to arrive on the scene.

According to the post, Officer Lawson administered Narcan to the dying woman. The woman is currently being treated at a local hospital but is expected to recover fully. 

COURTESY OF THE PEA RIDGE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Recently, officers with the Pea Ridge Police Department were awarded a grant from the Criminal Justice Institute with the University of Arkansas that allowed for training regarding the use of Narcan, according to the Facebook post.

Along with this grant, the Pea Ridge Police Department received Narcan kits assigned to each officer who underwent the training. Among the officers that received the training was Officer Lawson, the post states.

