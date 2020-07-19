Pea Ridge Police won’t ticket people for mask violations, chief says

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PEA RIDGE POLICE GRANT 1_1534989808169.jpg.jpg

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Pea Ridge Police Dept. won’t ticket people for mask violations but will respond to people causing a scene or refusing to leave businesses for not wearing one, Chief Lynn Hahn said in a Facebook post Saturday.

“We do not have the manpower to respond to every call from a citizen concerned about another person not wearing a mask,” Hahn said. “There are also concerns about the constitutionality of the governor’s order.”

Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) announced a statewide mask mandate this week. The mandate will go into effect Monday and enforce misdemeanor penalties on those who don’t wear face coverings under the scenarios laid out in the order.

In the Facebook post, Hahn said he encourages Pea Ridge residents to don masks.

“During a health crisis that has killed more than 300 people across our state, we must all work together to defeat this disease,” Hahn said. “I lost a longtime friend to COVID-19, and I strongly encourage all citizens who go out in public to wear face coverings and/or maintain social distancing as recommended by health officials.”

Hahn backed businesses that require mask-wearing.

“Businesses and other entities have every right to require a mask before entering their facility, and people who don’t want to wear a mask don’t have to go to those businesses” Hahn said. “If an individual is refused service or entry and causes a disturbance, they may be subject to criminal penalties.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers