Pea Ridge rezone hearing causes some controversy

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A rezone hearing in Pea Ridge caused some controversy on Tuesday, February 2.

Pea Ridge City planners held a public hearing to consider two rezoning requests for agricultural properties to allow for a multi-family development to be built.

The development could be one to four stories tall.

Both properties are on Greer Street — one is 27 acres and is located on Greer Street and the other is a 50-acre parcel on the corner of Lee Town Road and Greer Street.

KNWA/FOX 24 spoke to Amanda Evans, a resident who lives right across the street from the rezones.

One of the biggest concerns is the traffic on the street already. It’s a pretty narrow street and part of it isn’t even paved. AMANDA EVANS, PEA RIDGE, RESIDENT

While Evans is against it, others voiced their support at Tuesday’s meeting.

This will generate a lot of much needed revenue for the city of Pea Ridge, so I am for the rezoning of all of it.” RESIDENT WHO SPOKE FOR THE REZONE AT THE TUESDAY’S MEETING



More residents spoke against the rezones than for them at the meeting.

There was a split vote by the planning commission.

It’ll now go before the city council.



A post by a Pea Ridge alderwoman states:

“The representative for the developer removed the Wilkerson Property from the agenda right off the bat for the time being. The Miller Property, which is a total of 50 acres, was requested to reduce to 20 acres (at the PR city limits) for this R3 request. The rest of the property would be rezoned later, including R1 along Greer St. Ultimately, the proposed rezone failed. (3-yes, 2-no & 1 abstained). An appeal can be filed by the developer to be heard by the City Council or the developer can go back and try for zoning as they intend to use each parcel.”

Stay with KNWA/FOX 24 as we continue to follow this story.