People come together to ‘Back the Blue’

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People coming together for a local event underway in support of the men in blue right here in Fayetteville.

It’s called ‘Back the Blue’. Organizers said they chose this date because it’s the day after 9/11 and it’s the birthday of fallen Fayetteville officer Stephen Carr.

Kyle Norris, an organizer said this is all about showing support and love for our local law enforcement. ‘Back the Blue’ kicks off with some music, the national anthem and a prayer.

Several speakers will take the stand during the evening including some local candidates running for office. Norris said this is an opportunity for people to learn about these candidates and a chance for them to be heard.

Norris said signs that say ‘blue lives matter’ or ‘all lives matter’ should be left at home.

The group doesn’t want anything to take away from the message of supporting the police. However, signs that said ‘Back the Blue’ is okay. There will also be a sign-making area for those who need one.

Norris said he was in touch with some groups who planned on protesting this event but they were able to talk it out.

“There are difficult conversations that need to be had on every side in our community and our country in general and we decided to come together and find that common ground and everyone can support good officers and everyone can support law and order, fair policing,” said Norris.

There will also be a table for people to register to vote.

Norris said at the end of the night they will light up the square with blue glow sticks in honor of all officers and the sacrifices they have made.