ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People gathered near Cross Church in Rogers for a prayer walk on Saturday, March 13.

Dianna Lankford is one of the organizers and said the event was a success.

“[We prayed} for our President, our Vice President, and [prayed] for all of the officials in the Supreme [Court],” she said. “[We prayed] for each other and for unity within our whole country.”

Lankford said this is the second prayer walk and they’ll continue to host more.