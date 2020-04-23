PETA offers reward for Bella Vista abandoned dog

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – PETA has posted a $5,000 reward for information about a dog found shot and abandoned outside the Bella Vista animal shelter.

The dog, found February 15 by employee Victoria Fritz, was dehydrated and malnourished. She was also leaking milk from just recently having puppies. Fritz said they noticed two lumps on her side, and after a trip to the vet it was discovered they were bullets lodged in her body.

Fritz said it was unlike anything she has ever seen before.

“Animals are not objects, you need to treat them with care and dignity as you would another human.” Fritz said.

They gave Glory a medicated bath to help her wounds heal and remove ticks, and also put her on a feeding regimen. Fritz said Glory is a fighter and has already gained 3 pounds. She’s also scheduled to receive surgery to remove the bullets in late April. After that she will be available for adoption.

Now, they are in search of her owner. Posting on Facebook to gain attention, they caught the eye of PETA a national non-profit organization dedicated to the ethical treatment of animals. PETA hopes their $5,000 reward will encourage anyone with information about Glory’s owner or puppies will come forward. PETA says anybody who would do this to an animal could also do it to a human.

“This has been well documented by medical experts, the FBI, and as long as this person is at large, they’re a danger to not only animals but people in the community as well.” Marley Delgado, Campaigner for PETA said.

Anyone with information about Glory can call the Bella Vista Police Department at 479-855-3771.