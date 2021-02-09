Pharmacies struggle to keep up with demand due to limited supply

At Medical Arts Pharmacy in Fayetteville, Pharmacist Julie Stewart, said there are 2,000 Arkansans 70 and older on the waiting list.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNAWA/KFTA) — At Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson said all long-term care facilities, first responders, and more than 50-percent of educators have had access to the first round of vaccinations, but other groups are struggling.

In terms of our 70 plus population, we have a ways to go. GOVERNOR ASA HUTCHINSON, (R) ARKANSAS

“Because of the number of vaccines, we’ve been getting in its taking several weeks to get them taken care of,” she said.

Washington County isn’t the only area experiencing a shortage in vaccine supply.

Last week, Northwest Health told KNWA/FOX 24 a clinic supposed to be scheduled for the week of February 15th is up in the air due to the limited weekly vaccine supply allocated to Benton County.

Something Stewart said a lot of pharmacies and hospitals are experiencing.

“I think all of them are honestly,” Stewart said.

According to a rough draft of county vaccination data given to KNWA/FOX 24 by the Arkansas Department of Health, as of February 5, Benton County has administered around 16,000 first doses.

Washington County has administered more than 17,000.

We can only work with what we’ve got and of course, we’ve got to also be giving second doses right now, so we can’t overextend so we can take care of both first and second doses. JULIE STEWART, MEDICAL ARTS PHARMACY

