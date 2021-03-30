Pharmacists address vaccine hesitancy concerns

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) – Just over 16% of Arkansans are fully vaccinated and there’s still a long way to go but not everyone is ready to receive the shot.

Arkansas Pharmacists’ Association, CEO, John Vinson says an informal survey from pharmacies recently reported 56% of them had full schedules set 10 -14 days out, while 44% had some opening and needed more patients to fill those appointments.

Vinson says there are several factors causing some folks to delay getting the shot. Misinformation about the vaccine is one factor discouraging some folks from getting the vaccine.

There is also confusion about the process. Vinson says some people are having a tough time figuring out which phase they are in. For example, some people don’t realize their health condition makes them eligible.

The Arkansas Pharmacists’ Association is also seeing some people holding out for a specific vaccine. He is encouraging people to get whichever vaccine that is made available to them because the sooner you can be vaccinated the better and more protected you are.

The National Community Pharmacists Association identified that people would prefer getting the vaccine from someone they trust like their primary doctor.

“Although the mass vaccinations are good and efficient, they are not conducive in addressing hesitancy concerns and being able to sit one-on-one with a patient if they have questions,” said Vinson.

He tells us there is good progress being made in Northwest Arkansas and as a state. Once the state opens vaccination to everyone and more healthcare systems have access to the vaccines, he believes that will eliminate several barriers and increase vaccinations.

Despite some concerns of vaccine hesitancy, for Medical Arts Pharmacy it’s been non-stop since they started administering the vaccine early January.

Pharmacist, Julie Stewart tells us they have found their groove. They are managing their schedules, receiving steady shipments of doses and are able to plan accordingly.

They also have more hands-on deck to help with vaccinations and data entry.

Stewart adds that the pharmacy has no issues filling up its appointment book.

“We release our schedule week by week to cut down on no shows and cancelations and our schedule fills up within about an hour for each week,” said Stewart.

Jennifer Taliaferro received the vaccine Monday. She has a health condition that makes her eligible to get the vaccine. She was called in for an appointment after someone canceled.

“We can hopefully get back to normal if people would get the vaccine. I’ve had no trouble with the vaccine,” said Taliaferro.

Stewart says at the start of this process she says it dealt with several cancellations and the majority were because people ended up getting the vaccine somewhere else. She says that is happening much less.

Stewart tells us it has given out about 12,000 shots, including second doses in all. She doesn’t see things slowing down any time soon.

Now here is the breakdown for the percentage of people fully vaccinated in local counties as of Monday, March 29 for Arkansas.

State population – 16.43%

Benton County – 12.68 %

Crawford County – 13.14 %

Madison County – 10.59 %

Sebastian County – 11.92 %

Washington County -14.64%

These numbers were provided by the department of health.