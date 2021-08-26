PHOTOS: National Dog Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas officials tell organizers with Bikes, Blues, and BBQ it will "terminate the license agreement" that would allow the organization to use university parking lots for this year's event.

Mark Rushing, a spokesperson with the University of Arkansas said, "we have determined and informed the organizers of the BB&BBQ event that we believe it is in the best interest of the community that we terminate the license agreement that would have allowed organizers to use university parking lots for this year`s event."