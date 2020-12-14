PHOTOS: Snowmen invade Northwest Arkansas

Winter is upon us, and snowmen have infiltrated Northwest Arkansas!!
A wet snow blanketed most of our area on Sunday, December 13, and many families across the area are taking advantage to create their own frozen friends (and maybe a few snowballs!).
Many of these snowmen are wearing the traditional scarf and hat, while others don Razorback gear and cooking aprons. And it wouldn’t be 2020 without a few face masks!
Share your snowman pics with us! Just email to pics@knwa.com.
Here are the total snowfall reports in to the National Weather Service as of 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13:
- Bella Vista – 4″
- Bentonville 6″
- Centerton – 6.5″
- Fayetteville – 1.25″
- Eureka Springs – 3.5″
- Rogers – 5″
- Siloam Springs – 4″
Many schools, churches and businesses are closing or moving to remote operations. Check out our closings page for more info!