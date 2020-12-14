PHOTOS: Snowmen invade Northwest Arkansas

Winter is upon us, and snowmen have infiltrated Northwest Arkansas!!

A wet snow blanketed most of our area on Sunday, December 13, and many families across the area are taking advantage to create their own frozen friends (and maybe a few snowballs!).

Many of these snowmen are wearing the traditional scarf and hat, while others don Razorback gear and cooking aprons. And it wouldn’t be 2020 without a few face masks!

Bella Vista, AR. Photo Courtesy Jason Hudsonpillar. 12/13/2020

Rogers, AR. Photo Courtesy Kelsey Difani. 12/13/2020

Rogers, AR. Hello Snow(man). Photo Courtesy Keri Mase. !2/13/2020

Rogers, AR. Sno-fam fun. Photo Courtesy Keri Mase. 12/13/2020

8-foot snowman in Gravette, AR. Photo Courtesy April Jones. 12/13/2020

AR. Photo Courtesy Jesse, Evan, Haley Ramsey. 12/13/2020

Centerton, AR. Mask it! Photo Courtesy Jimmy Singleton. 12/13/2020

Prairie Grove, AR. Hello from Brynnley! Photo Courtesy Whitney McCulley. 12/13/2020

Centerton, AR. Photo Courtesy Megan V. 12/13/2020

Rogers, AR. Photo Courtesy Krista Steinert. 12/13/2020

Hamaker family COVID snowman. Photo courtesy Erin Hamaker, 12/13/20

Snow coming down NWA Snowman, 12/13/20

“Snowmen in 2020 be like…” Photo: Morgan Williams, 12/13/20

Eureka snowman says “Mahalo!” Photo: Melody Elliot, 12/13/20

Photo: Danny Gardner, 12/13/20

Here are the total snowfall reports in to the National Weather Service as of 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13:

Bella Vista – 4″

Bentonville 6″

Centerton – 6.5″

Fayetteville – 1.25″

Eureka Springs – 3.5″

Rogers – 5″

Siloam Springs – 4″

Many schools, churches and businesses are closing or moving to remote operations. Check out our closings page for more info!