PHOTOS: Snowmen invade Northwest Arkansas

Winter is upon us, and snowmen have infiltrated Northwest Arkansas!!

A wet snow blanketed most of our area on Sunday, December 13, and many families across the area are taking advantage to create their own frozen friends (and maybe a few snowballs!).

Many of these snowmen are wearing the traditional scarf and hat, while others don Razorback gear and cooking aprons. And it wouldn’t be 2020 without a few face masks!

Share your snowman pics with us! Just email to pics@knwa.com.

  • Bella Vista, AR. Photo Courtesy Jason Hudsonpillar. 12/13/2020
  • Rogers, AR. Photo Courtesy Kelsey Difani. 12/13/2020
  • Rogers, AR. Hello Snow(man). Photo Courtesy Keri Mase. !2/13/2020
  • Rogers, AR. Sno-fam fun. Photo Courtesy Keri Mase. 12/13/2020
  • 8-foot snowman in Gravette, AR. Photo Courtesy April Jones. 12/13/2020
  • AR. Photo Courtesy Jesse, Evan, Haley Ramsey. 12/13/2020
  • Centerton, AR. Mask it! Photo Courtesy Jimmy Singleton. 12/13/2020
  • Prairie Grove, AR. Hello from Brynnley! Photo Courtesy Whitney McCulley. 12/13/2020
  • Centerton, AR. Photo Courtesy Megan V. 12/13/2020
  • Rogers, AR. Photo Courtesy Krista Steinert. 12/13/2020
  • Hamaker family COVID snowman. Photo courtesy Erin Hamaker, 12/13/20
  • Snow coming down NWA Snowman, 12/13/20
  • “Snowmen in 2020 be like…” Photo: Morgan Williams, 12/13/20
  • Photo: Danny Gardner, 12/13/20

Here are the total snowfall reports in to the National Weather Service as of 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13:

  • Bella Vista – 4″
  • Bentonville 6″
  • Centerton – 6.5″
  • Fayetteville – 1.25″
  • Eureka Springs – 3.5″
  • Rogers – 5″
  • Siloam Springs – 4″

Many schools, churches and businesses are closing or moving to remote operations. Check out our closings page for more info!

