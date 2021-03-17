Plan ahead: Are you prepared for severe weather?

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — From large hail, thunderstorms, damaging winds, and tornadoes when it comes to severe weather being prepared is key to keeping you and your family safe.

If you’re out on the road in the middle of severe weather you want to drive with extreme precaution.

Fayetteville Fire Department, Fire Marshal, Captain Brian Wandstrat says it’s important to give yourself extra time to get to where you’re going.

He reminds folks to slow down and turn on your headlights while driving to allow other motorists to better see you.

When it comes to heavy rain or hail he says if you don’t feel safe driving in it then don’t and just wait for the storm to pass.

“If you’re driving 65 miles an hour down the highway and you get hit by hail… it’s going to add to the force of the hail droplets hitting your vehicle, so pullover so you can get some protection if you can,” said Wandstrat.

If you’re on the highway he suggest getting off at the nearest exit rather than pulling over on the shoulder. Find a safe area and wait for the for the storm to go down.

When there is increased lightning, you want to stay indoors if you can. If you’re outside, try to avoid being near tall objects like trees or light-poles that can attract lightning strikes.

A tornado has the power to destroy homes, buildings and really anything in its path. That’s why it is important for you and your family to have an emergency plan together.

It’s not a bad idea to practice your emergency plan by running drills at home with your family. So, your loved ones know what to do if there is a tornado, severe thunderstorm, damaging hail or other severe weather situations.

Wandstrat adds that families should have a safe meeting location. Adding that you are the safest indoors, covered and protected.

“Discuss what you would do if a tornado warning were to happen. Come up with a plan before the emergency happens. Usually, we tell people to get in the center of their house in a room with no windows,” said Wandstrat.

You want to use your arms to protect your neck and head. He recommends using a comforter or blanket to protect yourself if something falls on you, then wait for the storm to pass.

He says to keep your eye on the weather reports for the latest updates.

You should also consider having an emergency supply kit with water, snacks, flashlights, and batteries.