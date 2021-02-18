Plumbing companies get flooded with calls about busted pipes

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Plumbing companies in the area are still getting flooded with calls about leaking and busted pipes.

Co-Owner of Steve’s Plumbing in Rogers, Rosalie Beaver, said they’re working around the clock trying to get customers taken care of.

Beaver said right now, they’re dealing with a lot of leaking and busted pipes, due to tempatures rising.

She warns others the same could happen to them.

Over the next couple of days when everything thaws out, yes it’s a big possibility that they will have some issues in that way. ROSALIE BEAVER, STEVE’S PLUMBING CO-OWNER



To try and avoid this, Beaver said you need to try and thaw your pipes out as fast as you can.

She said you can do this with hairdryers, space heaters, or just simply keeping your cabinets open.

“If your pipes have frozen, just be mindful that you need to keep watch on that and keep watch of water anywhere in your house that’s not supposed to be there,” Beaver said.