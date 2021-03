FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department is looking for a theft suspect.

A man was caught on video last week, walking up the ramp at the Walton Arts Center loading dock and riding off on someone else’s bike.

People are asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3520 with any information that could lead to the suspect.