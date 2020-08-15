Police move in after fights break out during Georgia protest

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As of now, there are no plans on the table for lawmakers to act on President Donald Trump's goal of an even larger second direct payment to Americans.

Both Republicans and Democrats agree it makes sense to send $1,200 checks to help boost the bank accounts of families, but they can't come to a consensous on a larger coronavirus aid package. And with negotiations stalled out, that means it's possible no additional direct payments are on the way.