POLITICAL ANALYST: Sarah Sanders closeness to Trump won’t pull much weight in Arkansas governor’s race

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A political analyst says he doesn’t think Sarah Huckabee Sanders being former President Donald Trump’s chief spokeswoman is going to hurt her in her race to Arkansas governor, but he said it won’t help her either.

I’ve been tested under fire. Successfully managing one crisis after another in one of the most difficult jobs in all of government. SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS

Being somebody’s media mouthpiece is one thing, running a state with a multi-billion-dollar budget and being in the position of being responsible to deal with disasters and other kinds of issues that come up that you need to worry about protecting Arkansans, I mean that’s a whole other kettle of fish. DR. BRIAN CALFANO, POLITICAL ANALYST



Political Analyst Dr. Brian Calfano said right now the three Republican candidates running for Arkansas governor are basically in an equal playing field.

“This is going to be a competitive primary,” Dr. Calfano said.

As governor, I will defend your right to be free of socialism and tyranny, your second amendment right to keep your family safe, your freedom of speech, and religious liberty. SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS

In Sanders’ case, Dr. Calfano said it might be an uphill battle for her though, with the competition questioning her ability.

“It’s going to really come down to I think the critique of, ‘What do you really know about actually running anything? What do you know about doing this job? Have you held a statewide office before? Have you ever managed anything besides a press office that was really about PR?”’ Dr. Calfano said.

I took on the media, the radical left, and their canceled culture and I won. As governor, I will be your voice and not let them silence you. SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS

If Sanders makes it to the general election, Dr. Calfano said that will also be a challenge.