Prairie Grove community rallies around Officer Tyler Franks

"This kind of thing just doesn't really happen in Prairie Grove."

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Prairie Grove rallies around Officer Tyler Franks as his road to recovery continues.

The Prairie Grove Police Department said Officer Franks had his left leg partially amputated on Friday, May 7, after he was shot three times during a domestic disturbance call.

Kara Ault, a Prairie Grove resident of more than 15 years, said this hit their close-knit community hard, but it’s been no surprise to see everyone come together — raising money and hosting events, all in support of Franks and his family.

It means a lot to have a police department that’s so involved in the community and a community that really supports that and loves them, whether they know them personally or not. KARA AULT, PRAIRIE GROVE RESIDENT

Ault said this was a great reminder to the residents of the risk these officers take, every call they respond to.