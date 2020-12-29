Prairie Grove Health & Rehab residents to get COVID-19 vaccinated

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Nursing homes and long-term care facilities received their first shipments of the Moderna vaccine on Monday, December 28.

Details are limited because the Arkansas Health Care Association says they are still trying to iron out everything after the holiday weekend, but many facilities told KNWA/FOX 24 they are expecting residents to get vaccinated this week.

Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health says each nursing home in the state will receive at least 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine in the first round.

We’re going to be working with the pharmacies that serve the long-term care facilities to vaccinate everyone in those facilities who want to be vaccinated… it’s a great day! DR. JENNIFER DILLAHA, STATE EPIDEMIOLOGIST, ADH



Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero said we’ll remain in Phase 1A until 80-percent of health care workers, nursing home staff, and residents have been vaccinated.

Phase 1B will cover frontline essential workers and people 75-years and older.

On Saturday, January 2, Walgreens will be administering COVID-19 vaccines to residents at Prairie Grove Health and Rehabilitation.

