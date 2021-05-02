Prairie Grove local headed to the NFL

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) One local Arkansan out of Prairie Grove had the day of his life being signed to a free agent deal by the New Orleans Saints.

Dylan Soehner graduated from Prairie Grove High School back in 2016, he then went on to play college ball at Iowa State and he’s now signed with the New Orleans.

“Feeling good man, you know it has been a long day long weekend,” says Soehner.

However, the best day of his life wasn’t all fun and games.

“Most stressful situation I’ve ever been in. You’re on the phone with head coaches of NFL teams, scouts, tight end coaches, and it’s just ringing,” says Soehner.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t as easy as one phone call and then hearing his name called during the draft, but he feels it has all worked out for the best.

“They matched me with one of the better situations roster wise for me to come in and make the roster. So things kind of just lined up for me and really blessed that they did,” adds Soehner.

For Soehner it is a dream come true.

“As you said, grew up a Saints fan my whole life, and it turned out as far as free agents deals go they had the best deal,” says Soehner.

Soehner’s parents and High School Coach say they couldn’t be prouder, and can’t wait to see what he accomplishes down in New Orleans.