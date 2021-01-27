Pregnant and breastfeeding women contemplate getting COVID-19 vaccine

JOHNSON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There are several pregnant women who are frontline or essential workers. When it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine, health experts say you should weigh the risks and benefits of getting the shot.

Dr. Serena Pierson is with Willow Creek Women’s Clinic. She tells us there are plenty of expecting moms getting the COVID-19 vaccine, adding there’s no indication the vaccine will harm pregnant women or their babies.

She said the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine recommend pregnant women and those lactating to have access to the vaccine.

“If someone is in a high-risk position where they’re seeing patients or a lot of people, it would make sense to at least consider taking it. We have to consider, is it worse to have the disease or worse to have the vaccinations,” said Pierson.

Pierson said for the most part, pregnant women experience mild to no symptoms from COVID-19 but there are severe cases. Pregnant women are also more likely to be hospitalized because of the disease.

She notes the vaccine does not contain a live virus which contributes to the low risk of illness or adverse affects it would have on pregnant women or those breastfeeding.

Kathaleene Curbo, a new mom, had some concerns since she is breastfeeding. However, as a teacher and an essential worker she is exposed to the virus. She tells us after speaking to her pediatrician, getting the vaccine made sense.

“Being vaccinated and breastfeeding, I have the opportunity to possibly transfer some antibodies to my newborn, and that benefit outweighs any risk there is with the vaccination, in my opinion,” said Curbo.

Besides some minor muscle aches, Curbo said she felt fine.

Another woman, who is breastfeeding, tells us she decided not to take the vaccine. Her reason is there’s just not enough research on pregnant women taking the vaccine and she didn’t feel comfortable taking it at this time.

Dr. Pierson tells us vaccine trials are not commonly done on pregnant women, but as more of them take the vaccine, she expects more data to come out in the future.