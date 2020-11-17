NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — Getting the flu or a cold is very common but with the coronavirus in the mix some health experts are worried about more sick people crowding hospitals and local clinics.

Advanced Practitioner, Patricia Ellen Sheppard with Northwest Health said her clinic is preparing for cold and flu season. They’re having to do so amid a surge of COVID-19 cases.

Sheppard said staff is wearing masks, social distancing and taking extra steps to sanitize exams room and common spaces after use.

Sheppard said they are also providing clients with more options to be examined through tele-health visits and drive-thru doctor appointments.

Now, more than ever, it’s important that you make your health a top priority. Sheppard urges anyone 6 months or older to get their flu shot. She says it takes 2 weeks to kick in but it helps protect your body if you get sick sick. She said wearing a face covering, keeping your distance and washing your hands often will reduce your chances of getting the flu and the coronavirus.

Is it allergies, flu or COVID-19? —>>>

As the temperature continues to drop, more people will be spending time inside, congregating together and there’s also more potential for germs and viruses to spread. Sheppard said that is when you want to be even more vigilant about following the safety recommendations.

Sheppard said if you are not feeling well stay home from work or school so that you don’t get anyone else sick and make sure to stay in contact with your primary health provider