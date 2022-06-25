FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — AT&T Inc. advises on how to protect cell phones from the summer heat.

With high temperatures and high phone prices, it is important to keep phones safe during this summer. Extreme heat can damage the components of a device.

Tips from AT&T:

Wireless devices are vulnerable when exposed to extreme heat, so it is important to not leave your phones in a hot car. Also, when driving keep your phone off of the dashboard as it may be exposed to direct sunlight.

Cool areas will be your phone’s best friend this time of year. It is important to keep your phone in cool areas, such as a beach bag. Also, if you are cooling off at the pool, put your phone under a light-colored towel.

Extreme temperature changes are not the best thing for your phone. Keep your phone at a constant temperature; not too hot and not too cold. Put your phone in your purse or pocket when going to a different temperature.