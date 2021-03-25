Proposed bill would mostly eliminate cash bail for misdemeanor charges

WASHINGTON Co., Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Next week, the Arkansas House Judiciary Committee will review a bill that would eliminate cash bail for misdemeanor charges.

HB1618, filed by Rep. Jay Richardson (D) and sponsored by Sen. Linda Chesterfield (D), would effectively replace cash bail on misdemeanor charges. Instead, an arresting officer would issue an electronic signature with the time and location of the person’s court date. The person would have to, “give his or her written promise to appear in court by signing in duplicate the written citation.”

Madeline Porta is the Operations Manager for the Bail Project, a nonprofit organization that helps low-income people pay for bail. She said the “innocent until proven guilty” mantra isn’t lived up to when people are punished with thousands in cash bail before a guilty charge is found.

“Cash bail criminalizes poverty and forces people who can’t afford to pay bail to remain in jail without being convicted of any crime,” Porta said.

The arresting officer could override this presumption of innocence with documented evidence a person has an intentional history of failing to appear for court or that he or she presents an imminent threat.

“We can create a situation where [people getting arrested] have the same rights that wealthier, more-connected Arkansans have when they’re arrested,” said Kwami Abdul-Bey. “That creates an equitable playing field for all Arkansans whenever they’re accused of a crime.”

Matt Durrett is the Washington Co. Prosecuting Attorney. He said a blanket elimination of cash bail for misdemeanor charges could backfire.

“The fact that a case is a misdemeanor doesn’t mean it’s not serious,” Durrett said. “It doesn’t mean that a defendant isn’t dangerous. There are several instances in which these defendants arrested on misdemeanors can be a danger to society.”

Still, Durrett said there’s a “good argument” to eliminate cash bail for many misdemeanor offenses.

“When you have your run-of-the-mill [charges,] someone picked up on a misdemeanor shoplifting or a misdemeanor drug offense, mainly nonviolent offenses, there’s a good argument that people don’t need to post a cash bond,” Durrett said.