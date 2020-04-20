Proposed second COVID-19 relief bill would fund hospitals, expanded testing

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Legislators expect a new federal COVID-19 relief bill to pass in the next couple days. Along with added funding for small businesses, the bill would target hospitals and expanded testing. A Northwest Arkansas chief medical officer said this would be a significant development for the area’s medical community.

Dr. Gary Berner works at Community Clinic, and he said his team is slowly implementing the new directives handed down by the Arkansas Department of Health, namely the requirement that all people with COVID-19 symptoms be administered a test. Doctors are being careful to not dwindle their supply of swabs and testing materials.

“We’re starting to improve and increase our testing to even those that are healthy,” Berner said.

Berner said he’s excited for the next COVID-19 relief bill, which is expected to pass in the next couple days.

“I think increasing our ability for providers to feel more comfortable in testing is gonna be really important,” Berner said.

The bill would provide about $75 billion to hospitals and $25 billion for expanded testing. Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said Monday he doesn’t have a ballpark estimate for how much Arkansas would be allotted. He spoke with Vice President Mike Pence (R) about the legislation earlier Monday.

“Yes, that was discussed broadly as to the potential good news,” Hutchinson said.

The bill will be important for hospitals, Hutchinson said, as they’re not providing revenue-generated services amid COVID-19 social restrictions.

“It really just goes to help them survive,” Hutchinson said.

On the testing side, federal funding will answer an important question about Arkansas’ ability to create sustainable testing mechanisms in-house.

“[We’ll know] whether we can internally…develop the type of testing that we need longterm,” Hutchinson said.

Berner said federal funding could help in a number of facets, particularly in accruing more equipment, turnaround tests and improved training.

“It’s not so much about how fast can our lab run the test,” Berner said. “It’s more about, how many swabs do we have available?”

The list of potential needs is long, Berner said, but he hopes Arkansas gets a chunk of the federal funding that can support many items.

“I’m glad we’re expanding the breadth of what we’re looking into to get that funding there,” Berner said.