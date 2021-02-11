Protect yourself from winter slips and falls

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — Winter weather conditions will impact your commute Thursday and those on the road are not the only ones who need to take precautions.

Several car accidents are reported when there are wet and slippery road conditions. Several slips and falls are also reported. Many times, they happen when you are doing everyday actions like walking to your car or heading out the front door.

The CDC said that one out of five falls causes serious injuries like broken bones or a head injury.

When you add elements like icy or wet sidewalks or walkways your chances of taking a tumble are much higher.

That’s is why West Fork Police Corporal Justin Goggans said you have to be mindful of every step you take because it can be difficult to spot patches of ice.

“Don’t just take off down some stairs or a sidewalk. Try to look ahead and have a plan as far as where can I walk is there a had rail? Go ahead and hold that handrail because once you fall it could be too late,” said Goggans.

Here are some more things to keep in mind, to keep from falling.

Wear good shoes with traction

Pay extra attention

Give yourself extra time to get where you are going

When getting out of your car, plant both feet steady on the ground before moving and use the car door for balance if you need to

Keep your driveway and walks clear of snow and ice.

If you do fall, take your time getting up, assess your injuries to prevent hurting yourself even more.

A bad fall can lead to some serious injuries that can be expensive and affect your quality of life.

Potts Law Firm, Attorney Erin Vorhees said there are several steps you should take after a fall.

First you should have a doctor check you out if you’ve been hurt so you have the injury on record.

Vorhees said it is best to report the fall while your on the property. It also gives them a chance to fix the issue before someone else gets hurt. Many businesses and apartment complexes have an incident report they can file. Vorhees said if the area is hazardous take pictures.

When it comes to filing a legal claim it depends on several factors like where you fell, who’s property is it and how you fell?

“Ordinarily, owners of apartment complexes or of businesses aren’t liable for injuries that occur on their property if the danger or the hazardous is what is considered open and obvious,” said Vorhees.

She tells us the defense is going to argue that we all know ice and snow is slippery and that people should know to be careful. Sometimes no matter how careful you are, you can still fall and hurt yourself. There are times when the law recognizes that the property owner is responsible in that case.

She adds the laws in Arkansas, provides the state immunity against suits for injuries except in narrow circumstances and this sovereign immunity applies to its counties, cites and subdivisions.

A slip and fall accident can lead to medical bills, lost of work and other damages. Vorhees said it doesn’t hurt to contact a lawyer so you can at least know your rights and options.