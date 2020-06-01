Protestors gather at Bentonville Square

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Bentonville getting ready for a protest Monday night in honor of George Floyd – a black man who stated he couldn’t breathe while a Minneapolis police officer held a knee at his neck. he later died.

This isn’t the first protest at the square. Gene Page with Bentonville police tells me the plan is to have police presence here but officers don’t expect anything to get out of hand but they are ready if it does.

“We are expecting a peaceful protest that is what Bentonville has always had. we have always been a place where people can express opposing opinions and that is what this is for. this is an exercise about who we are as a country so that we can speak out,” said Page.

The death of George Floyd has sparked nationwide protests including several in Northwest Arkansas. Monday night, dozens are expected to rally at the Bentonville square.

“So far all of the organizers have reached out to us and we spoke about some of the rules and safety measures and what to expect. that also helps make things go a lot better,” said Page.

The demonstration appears to be canceled on Facebook, but some people say they are still coming out.gene page with the Bentonville police department says that all park rules are in effect during the rally. No weapons, no alcohol, no disorderly conduct, and no fireworks within the square limits to name a few.

Audrey Gourd is a manager at KYYA chocolate at the square. Her business will be closed during the protest and she says she isn’t too worried about the crowd getting rowdy and just wants everyone to be safe.

“I’m glad that they are doing it, I think they should be protesting. what happened to George Floyd was awful,” said Gourd.

“I’m here to represent unity and what it takes as a first step to be aware and make an impact,” said some protestors like Tamara Wesley who have been at the square since early Monday afternoon.

Page said there will be several officers monitoring the rally.

“You’ll probably see a wide variety, some people will be in various uniforms, you’ll see them in cars, out of their cars. we are just going to make sure that we keep everything here fluid, so we can flow with the growth.”

Page is also directing everyone to the city of Bentonville’s Facebook page for updates as far as street closures or any incidents at the square.