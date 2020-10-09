Pumpkin patches open with safety guidelines

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Nothing says fall like picking pumpkins with your family and friends, an annual tradition for many. Farmland Adventures, in Springdale, had to make some adjustments this year to keep everyone safe.

The owner, Dwain Parsons says one of the positives about their activities is that they are all outdoors.

Parsons says visitors must wear a mask to come in, while waiting in line and when they cannot social distance. He says the property is on 55 acres, so families have plenty of room to spread out outdoors. Staff is also sanitizing and cleaning high-touch points throughout the day.

Parsons says there is something for everyone. Families can pick some pumpkins, find their way out of the corn maze or visit with the farm animals. There are also signs posted throughout with facts about the farm and animals to add an educational aspect for the kids.

Parsons says their priority is safety and they are constantly monitoring its process and regulations and will make adjustments if needed.

Farmland Adventures will be open through November 7th.

More on safety measures below:

Fayetteville Board of Health encourages residents to safely celebrate Halloween

Governor Hutchinson outlines basic guidance for Halloween

