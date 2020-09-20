‘Purrs and Pints” comes to Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People in Rogers had a chance to adopt a fuzzy friend and celebrate with a craft brew on Saturday, September 19.

The Best Friends Animal Society partnered with New Province Brewing Company, Mew Cat Rescue, and Wilson Zoo for the drive-thru event.

Those at “Purrs and Pints” went through the adoption process from their cars.

The Animal Society’s Campaign Director Kristin Switzer said you don’t have to claw around to find a feline these day s.

There’s an overpopulation of kittens in Northwest Arkansas, so we’re just trying to find them homes as fast as possible. Kristin Switzer, Campaign Director, Best Friends Animal Society

Switzer said the Best Friends Animal Society will host a microchip event in the next few weeks.