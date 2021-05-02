Racial violence takes a mental toll on black communities

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) – Alice Gachuzo-Colin is the founder of Springdale’s “The Unity Love Creation”.

She tells me hearing about the racial violence coming out of Farmington has been tough to swallow as a black woman and mother.

“When you see this continually happening to your children, whether their yours or someone else it just does something to your soul,” says Gachuzo-Colin.

She’s hurt, but she’s not shocked.

“For real, I wasn’t surprised at all, not in the least bit,” says Gachuzo-Colin.

Gachuzo-Colin says she’s been helping members of the black community digest the news.

“When they reach out to me I say hold on we got this. Make sure your children know they’re not what they’re being calling. It is not what they call you, it is what you answer to,” says Gachuzo-Colin.

Local therapist Emily Brandt weighs in with advice on situations like these.

“Spending quality time with our kids to ask them how they’re doing, how they’re feeling, what they feel afraid of and why. Walking them through different situations and teaching them how to communicate assertively,” says Brandt.

Last week, the Farmington school district released a statement. Saying, in part, “the Farmington school district is not immune to the social issues currently affecting our nation. We will always strive to be part of the solution. Anytime improper conduct is reported, or we learn of it, the district takes immediate steps consistent with our policies.”