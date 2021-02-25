Razorback baseball fans express Omaha expectations after home-opening victory

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Razorback fans left Baum-Walker Stadium happy Thursday after a 6-5 extra innings victory in the team’s home opener. After the game, many expressed optimism that the Hogs would make another Omaha trip.

“How ’bout ’em?” said Hank Young, a Razorback fan who attended the game. “Let’s rock, baby! Come on, Hogs!”

Things looked a little different in the Hogs’ first home game this season, as COVID-19 guidelines created a different atmosphere than what fans are traditionally used to. The stadium will allow only around 4,200 fans inside the games as long as Arkansas remains in Phase II in its reopening plan. The capacity is more than 10,000, for comparison.

Fans were required to wear masks throughout and socially distance even in the Hog Pen. Cash wasn’t used in the stadium, and fans purchased digital tickets instead of physical copies.

“Check ahead,” said Kevin Trainor, a spokesperson for Razorback Athletics. “Check out everything before you head to the game.”

Trainor said the guidelines were put in place to make sure the Hogs can finish their season.

“That’s all to allow us to continue to have baseball here during the pandemic,” Trainor said.

If the Hogs can finish the season, fans think another Omaha trip could be on the horizon.

“I definitely think the Razorbacks will get their stuff together,” said fan Weston Sizemore, who added the team can play much better, as evidenced by earlier victories over top-10 Texas teams.

Others have even more confidence.

“All the way, we’re going to Omaha,” said Baker Atwood, who sat in the Hog Pen.