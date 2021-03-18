Razorback fans head to Indianapolis for NCAA Tournament

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Razorback men’s basketball team will play its first-round NCAA Tournament game Friday, and fans are already on their way to Indianapolis.

Tye Richardson is a University of Arkansas graduate, and he hosts the “Morning Rush” sports radio show every weekday morning. He made the 10-hour drive Thursday, and he said he hopes to have a good time and watch some Razorback wins.

“Just going to have to wait and see,” Richardson said. “We don’t really know how Indiana’s handling COVID restrictions, but we’ll do our best to eat some good food and maybe have a beer or two this weekend.”

Richardson said he thinks the Hogs could go pretty far.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers