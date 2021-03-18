Razorback fans head to Indianapolis for NCAA Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Razorback men’s basketball team will play its first-round NCAA Tournament game Friday, and fans are already on their way to Indianapolis.

Tye Richardson is a University of Arkansas graduate, and he hosts the “Morning Rush” sports radio show every weekday morning. He made the 10-hour drive Thursday, and he said he hopes to have a good time and watch some Razorback wins.

“Just going to have to wait and see,” Richardson said. “We don’t really know how Indiana’s handling COVID restrictions, but we’ll do our best to eat some good food and maybe have a beer or two this weekend.”

Richardson said he thinks the Hogs could go pretty far.