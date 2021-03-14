Razorback sports are rolling and local businesses are feeling the effects

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Sports are back, COVID-19 guidelines are being loosened, the Hogs are rolling, and local businesses are feeling the effects.

Business owners on Dickson street tell me morale inside their bars couldn’t be higher. “It has just been breathing a sigh of relief that there is finally a light at the end of the tunnel,” says Owner of Bugsy’s, Troy Gittings.

State mandates turning to guidelines have had a hand to play in it, but that isn’t the only thing.

“You know, just super excited about all the Hog sports. Undefeated in baseball, #8 in basketball, and when they win we all win,” says Gittings.

It was a year ago now that the SEC tournament was canceled and March Madness was up in the air for the first time ever. History that will make this big dance that much sweeter.

“I see at least an elite eight in our future. I got um all the way, if I had to put my money on it we are going all the way. But, at least elite eight, I would put my house on at least an elite eight,” says U of A student Jake Gundy.

Unfortunately, the Razorbacks weren’t able to squeak out a win to go to the SEC championships, but as you heard, those out on Dickson street still have high hopes for the big dance.