Razorback students to camp out ahead of game, enjoy football game festivities safely

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – We’re just one day away from the big Razorbacks football matchup against the Texas longhorns. However, much of the action is set to start outside of the stadium Friday morning.

The tradition of students camping out ahead of the game has made a comeback. Students can camp out from gate 17 down the sidewalk starting at 9 a.m. Friday morning. University PD will block the closest side of the street to traffic to make it a safer camping ground.

Camping out before the football game hasn’t happened in a few years. Executive Director of Communications for the Division of Student Affairs, Scott Flanigan says some student groups requested it this year ahead of the big Arkansas – Texas matchup.

Flanagin says all tents must be registered and can have at most 10 campers. He adds that spots are limited and tents will be spaced out further apart.

“We imagine that those students will be roommates or students who already hang out together. We are taking all of the precautions that we can and doing everything that the department of health and officials on this campus have asked us to do… And we’re hoping that it is going to be the safest event possible,” said Flanagin.

Students will still have to go to class Friday and everything has to be taken down by 8 am game day. At three o’clock, a few hours before kickoff, the full tent party has to be in line to secure their spot.

Flanigan says they don’t know how many students to expects since students can register when they arrive. However, they are encouraged to bring hand sanitizer, wear masks when social distancing is not possible and enjoy the football game festivities in a safe way.

Tailgating and football games are all a big part of U of A’s campus culture. Dr. Tom Schultz with the College of Medicine at UAMS reminds us that the pandemic has not gone away. His advice is to have fun, just do it responsibly.

He adds a much as people want to get back to normal life there are ways to reduce risks while participating in these activities.

The game Saturday is completely sold out which means over 70,000 fans will be together inside the stadium.

Dr. Schultz says social distancing will not be possible so wear a mask, especially if you’re not vaccinated.

“With the cheering and calling out the hogs that does introduce another element of spread… Again the good thing is its outside but with the circumstances, it does call for caution,” said Dr. Schultz.

He also says to treat the concession stand area as an indoor venue and to also wear a face covering when walking through there.

For folks camping out or tailgating, he recommends ditching any community food or big layout of foods. He says go for individually wrapped items that folks can grab and go.

Dr. Schultz says it’s about making the safest and best decision for you but remember it also impacts your loved ones so protect them by masking up.