Razorback Sweet 16 run promotes UA brand on national scale

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Razorback men’s basketball team will play in the Sweet 16 on Saturday with a solid chance to make the Elite 8. The national exposure is a big boost for the University of Arkansas brand.

At the Campus Bookstore on Dickson St., orders for Razorback basketball merchandise have increased during the NCAA Tournament run, said Amber McCarthy, a customer service representative.

“This [basketball] sweatshirt’s one of our most popular ones,” McCarthy said. “Then we also have other ones we keep having to keep in stock.”

McCarthy said orders are coming in from across the country. People want a piece of the team that’s heading to the Sweet 16.

“We’ve been doing shipments across the United States,” McCarthy said. “We’ve done a lot in Texas, obviously. This one kid called the other day knowing we had some jerseys and ended up ordering over the phone.”

Jeri Thorpe is the Director of Licensing for Razorback Athletics. She said the deep tournament run opens up merchandising opportunities.

“We’re very happy to see a nice uptick in sales both online and in venue and in our stores,” Thorpe said. “I think you’ll be seeing some really cool stuff in our stores.”

Thorpe said the Hogs’ success helps promote the Razorback brand across the country.

“We’re able to reach so many new people that might not know about what’s going on here in Fayetteville,” Thorpe said.

The further the Razorbacks go in the tournament, the more exposure is given to the university itself, said John Thomas, a spokesperson for the UofA.

“If you don’t know much about Arkansas but you’re watching the basketball games, you may Google the University of Arkansas,” Thomas said. “You may Google the Arkansas Razorbacks and start to learn more.”

Though the team’s gone far, the journey’s not yet finished.

“We’re going all the way, all the way,” McCarthy said. “Hogs all the way.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers