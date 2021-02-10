Razorback’s Coach Neighbors laughs off driveway spill

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A lot of you were lucky enough to have been able to work remotely today, however, there were still those who had to brave the ice to get up and out of their house today.

One of those being the Razorback women’s basketball head coach, and for Mike Neighbors, things didn’t go to plan.

For those of you who might be concerned, Coach Neighbors is one-hundred percent ok and was able to joke about it.

“My uber athleticism and training prepared my MMA workouts tell me to fall on my shoulder,” says Neighbors.

While he posted it so we could laugh about it, it wasn’t the only reason he shared it. “If it helps one person not fall today share it if it saves one fall share it all,” says Neighbors.

Joshua Kuykendall with Central EMS says they have received more than 45 calls today and a third of them pertained to falls in Washington County.

“Approximately half of those have been falls and slips, says Kuykendall, “at this point, we have not had any critical transfers from those.”

While it’s good to hear that none of those who had fallen today had been seriously injured, it doesn’t mean that is always the case with shortfalls.

“Just that short distance of a falls can result in life-threatening injuries anywhere from a hip fracture to bleeding on the brain,” says Kuykendall.

Kuykendall tells me the best offense for falls is generally a good defense which means having good situational awareness. Things like taking it slow on icy sidewalks or stairs, and if you were to fall make sure you first get yourself to a safe space before calling 911 if it’s needed.