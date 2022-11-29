By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks have not exactly been flush with three-point shooters of late, so perhaps a recent scholarship offer extended to a class of 2024 sharpshooter could take on added significance.

Junior Elijah “Choppa” Moore (6-4 shooting guard, Carindal Hayes High School in Bronx, N.Y., Rivals national No. 68 / 4-star prospect) confirmed with Hogville.net on Saturday that he had just received a Hog offer.

“Coach and I are really close,” Moore said of his relationship with Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman.

Musselman and Hog assistant Keith Smart had been at Cardinal Hayes in recent months to see Moore as well as his backcourt mate, 2024 national Top 5 / 5-star Hog offer Ian Jackson.

Moore said “it’s possible” that Hog coaches are targeting the guards as a tandem.

“They love my game and my ability to score on and off the ball,” Moore said.

Moore appreciates the recruiting attention he’s receiving from Arkansas’ coaching staff.

“Good guys, and (they) definitely show love,” he said.

Cardinal Hayes has started the season 1-1 as Moore is averaging 22.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. He has season-highs of 32 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, and 4 steals.

Moore is dangerous in catch-and-shoot and one-dribble pull-up three-point-shooting scenarios, and he’s comfortable getting to suitable spots in the mid-range as well.