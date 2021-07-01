Ready for fireworks? Here’s what you need to know if discharging consumer fireworks in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new report found more people were admitted to the hospital in 2020 than in 2019 due to severe fireworks injuries. This information comes from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

It states more than 15,000 people were treated for fireworks-related injuries last year. As we get closer to the holiday weekend, you need to know how to protect yourself.

Jeremy Ashley is the Fire Marshal for the city of Fayetteville. To minimize accidents, he asks that you read all of the directions on the label so you know what to expect, how to properly use the fireworks and how to properly dispose of them.

He says fireworks can be fun and safe when sparked responsibly.

“We like to remind folks that alcohol and fireworks don’t mix. Just like you have a designated driver you want to have a designated igniter. You also really need someone 21 and older present when shooting off fireworks,” said Ashley.

You want to discharge fireworks from a flat surface and at least 50 feet away from buildings, vehicles, and people. He also recommends having some sort of extinguisher or bucket of water near you in case of an emergency.

Now, there are some regulations you need to keep in mind if you’re setting off fireworks within the city limits of Fayetteville. Thursday night may be the first night you’ll go to bed with the sound of fireworks outside.

In Fayetteville, you have until 10 p.m. tonight to light up the sky! Thursday is the first of four days you’ll be able to do so legally in the city.

Anytime you are using fireworks you want to use precautions so that you can have a safe celebration. You also want to follow the regulations set by your city.

In Fayetteville, skyrockets, bottle rockets, aerial fireworks attached to a stick are not allowed within city limits.

“The time regulations will be enforced so we certainly encourage folks to wrap it up within the timeframe allowed by the city,” said Ashley.

Fayetteville Consumer Fireworks Regulations

Discharged only on the following days & times

July 1, July 2, July 3 – from 10 A.M. To 10 P.M.

July 4 – from 10 A.M. To 11 P.M.

Make sure that once you are done with your fireworks that you properly disposed of them.

Public Shows in Fayetteville