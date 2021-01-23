Record numbers being posted this deer hunting season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas Game and Fish has announced that the 2020-2021 Deer hunting season has set a record harvest high. This is beating out the previous record set in 2012.

The state deer program coordinator for Arkansas Game and Fish says this came following a down year and it took some stars aligning to make it happen.

“This year has been pretty incredible in terms of deer harvest, and probably because of COVID-19 we have more hunters in the woods out there looking for a deer to harvest,” says Ralph Meeker.

Mick Urwiler tells me he’s been hunting for more than 40 years and he agrees COVID-19 has got more hunters out and about.

“Normally we don’t see any other hunters at all, but this year we have had about three to four hunters walk in on us, but generally, we don’t have anyone come by,” says Urwiler.

However, it took more than COVID-19 to post the numbers that they have. “We have less available food so we had more deer movement, we had carry over from last season because we had a poorer season so we probably had more deer to harvest this year,” says Meeker.

Meeker says that deer populations have been on the rise for a number of years, so it works out hunting licenses have been up as well.

“Deer harvest always seemed to be increasing so now we are harvesting enough deer in the state where I think we are maintaining populations and that is where we want,” says Meeker

Hunting licenses have also increased around 17% Meeker says and he expects to see the same trends come fishing season.