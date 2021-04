VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Registration is now open for the ninth-annual “Everyday Superhero” 5K and 1-mile walk hosted by the Morgan Nick Foundation.

The race will take place May 8 at Lee Creek Park in Van Buren. Adults can sign up for $35, and it’s $10 for kids. Superhero ensembles are encouraged.

Participants have until May 6 to register. Every runner will get a t-shirt but must register by April 16 to guarantee the size.