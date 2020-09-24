Remembering Bentonville West Senior Oliver “Oa” Doctorello

One of his classmates shares the emotion of losing a dear friend.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Friends are remembering Oliver “Oa” Doctorello, the Bentonville West senior who was killed in a car crash on Monday, September 21.

To Pauoa, I love you man. LUKE HAMMOND, SENIOR, BENTONVILLE WEST

OLIVER “OA” DOCTORELLO

Bentonville West Senior Luke Hammond remembers his friend Oliver Doctorello, or as he likes to call him “Pauoa”, as someone who put others first.

COURTESY OF LUKE HAMMOND

“He [didn’t] care who you were, or what click you were in, or what you were like, he wanted to be your friend,” Hammond said.

Hammond said he was passionate about all things sports.

Doctorello was a member of the Bentonville West wrestling team.

He was really good at it too. LUKE HAMMOND, SENIOR, BENTONVILLE WEST

Please pray for our team – the wrestlers, coaches, and parents, both past and present – as well as our school and community. We lost a great teammate and friend yesterday in a tragic car accident. pic.twitter.com/G3gi4oSVyH — West Wrestling (@BWHS_Wrestling) September 22, 2020

Pauoa Doctorello was a bright light for everyone that knew him. He lived life to the fullest. He brightened your day with his infectious smile and charming personality. If you knew, then you loved him. Rest In Peace, Oa. We love you, we’ll miss you, and we will never forget you! WEST WRESTLING TWITTER POST

Hammond said the pair met in 8th grade.

HAMMOND & DOCTORELLO

“We both took forensics together, neither of us really knew what it was,” he said.

After that, they became best buds.

“He just cared about people,” Hammond said. “He was just the most genuine person I knew.”

Hammond said he was shocked to learn the tragic news about his dear friend.

“Yesterday I found out right before I went to take the ACT,” he said. “It was really tough, and even going to school I was contemplating going or not.”

It was just shocking and I think I’m still in shock. LUKE HAMMOND, SENIOR, BENTONVILLE WEST

Hammond said this was the first person close to him, he’s ever lost.

OLIVER “OA” DOCTORELLO

“I haven’t really experienced death much in my life,” he said. “It’s been tough figuring out how to kind of grieve like that and get through that, especially with someone as amazing as he was.”

A beloved friend, teammate, and all-around great person — gone too soon.

He just emulated the golden rule in his life. LUKE HAMMOND, SENIOR, BENTONVILLE WEST

Hammond said he’ll never be forgotten.

“If Pauoa could have anything happen, it would be that we all try our best to treat people like he did,” Hammond said. “Be there for other people regardless of who they are.”