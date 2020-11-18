Remembering Coach Bradley

A player shares the legacy he leaves behind.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — David Bradley, who recently lost his battle with cancer, was a teacher and a coach for Bentonville Schools.

David Bradley, known by most as “Coach Bradley” died on Saturday, November 14, after his long battle with cancer.

Everyone knew Coach Bradley. Everyone loved him. LUKE WRIGHT, JUNIOR, BENTONVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

He was a special education teacher and coached football at both Lincoln Junior High and Bentonville High School.







He was an amazing coach, but he was an even better role model. LUKE WRIGHT, JUNIOR, BENTONVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

LUKE WRIGHT

Luke Wright is a tight end for the Bentonville High School Tigers.

He said he learned more than just football from Coach Bradley.

“I looked up to him,” Wright said.

He said Coach Bradley taught him the importance of small acts of kindness.

After Coach Bradley’s cancer diagnosis, players and their dads spent a whole summer volunteering to cut his grass and help in the yard.

“He couldn’t stop thanking us,” Wright said.







The Bentonville community even rallied around him, by raising money through car washes and donations to help pay for expenses.

It’s one of those things you don’t realize how much he appreciated it. LUKE WRIGHT, JUNIOR, BENTONVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Wright said the biggest thing he took away from Coach Bradley is to live life to the fullest.

“No matter what the circumstance were, he always had a positive look on things,” he said.

IN LOVING MEMORY OF COACH DAVID BRADLEY

Coach Bradley — gone, but not forgotten.

His spirit will live on at the Tiger football program for a long time. LUKE WRIGHT, JUNIOR, BENTONVILLE HIGH SCHOOL