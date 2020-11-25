On Monday, 14-year-old Newt Hodge died doing what he loved.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Family and friends are remembering Newt Hodge, the 14-year-old who was killed in a hunting accident in Sebastian County on Monday, November 23.

He was contagious to everybody he came around. KIRBY VAUGHN, FAMILY FRIEND



NEWT HODGE

It was more than love. It was his life he lived every day. That’s what he wanted to do. SETH TAYLOR, FAMILY FRIEND



Newt and his older brother, Kasey, were out hunting in Sebastian County.

When they tried to load a deer into their truck, a gun resting on the side of the truck, fell and went off.

It hit Newt in the back and Kasey in his shoulder.

Newt died at a local hospital and Kasey is expected to live.

It’s tough for everybody. He’s got a big rodeo family. Everyone knew him and thought the world of him. DUSTIN DUNN, FAMILY FRIEND



The community is now left mourning a life taken too soon — remembering his hard work ethic and how he lived the cowboy way of life.





NEWT HODGE

He couldn’t get enough of it. Throughout the week he was on a horse most days. DUSTIN DUNN, FAMILY FRIEND

Some closet to him even called him a hero.

He’s probably roped more bulls than I’ll ever rope.