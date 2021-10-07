Rep. Westerman’s 4th district could expand with new congressional map

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A new congressional map has been sent to the Governor’s desk for final approval.

The map splits Pulaski and Sebastian counties. Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Hot Springs, represents the 4th district, which would expand under the new map. Westerman said he is sad to be losing part of his current district, but is excited to represent new areas in the state.

“Expanding in some areas overall picking up several thousand people, losing Madison county and the eastern part of Crawford county that’s been in the fourth district since I’ve been in congress,” Westerman said.

Rep. Westerman said even though his district could be larger with the new map, he said he is confident he will be able to meet the needs of all of his constituents.

In the new map, Washington and Benton counties would remain in the state’s third district.