Restaurant workers still in phase 1-C

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – It was recently announced that front-line food manufacturers will now be included in phase 1B, however, those not included are agricultural workers, grocery store workers, or restaurant workers.

The owner of Wright’s Barbecue, Jordan Wright, has been pretty vocal on social media about his position on getting restaurant employees vaccinated.

“We are dealing with the public every day we have got to see everyone inside,” says Wright, “in my opinion, it’s not just restaurant workers it’s bartenders, hotel staff, salons hair dresser are still not able to get it and they are sitting right next to people.”

With groups being added to 1B, Wright is confused about how restaurant workers didn’t make the cut.

“Let the hospitality industry get vaccinated, it has been the hardest hit industry, I really don’t understand how it’s not in the position 1B,” says Wright.

And even though state mandates have turned to guidelines it doesn’t look like Wright will be changing his policies right away.

“We are still dealing with the fact that if guests come in, spread it to employees, we still have to shut down for two weeks and quarantine employees. We are still going to wait to open indoor dining until we get everyone vaccinated,” says Wright.

We asked the governor his position on restaurant employees being vaccinated.

“So they are in 1C so hopefully, we will get to them soon. We recognize that they need vaccinations as well, but that’s the category that the CDC guidelines have recommended that they were should be in,” says Hutchinson.

Arkansas is still currently in phase 1B, and Governor Hutchingson estimates, with the additions to 1B, we won’t start thinking about 1C until the end of the month.