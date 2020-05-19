Restaurants continue alcohol to-go orders

Restaurants can offer this service through early July.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas restaurants can still sell alcohol to-go despite reopening their doors to the public.

That’s according to Alcoholic Beverage Control spokesperson Scott Hardin.

He says the option to allow carry-out orders to include alcohol has kept businesses afloat and the alcohol industry competitive.

He says restaurants can offer this service through early July.

“If you talk to Arkansans across the state, it’s become a really popular option and I think one that will continue to be utilized even now that these restaurants are officially open with people inside,” Hardin said.

He says alcohol delivery is only an option in wet counties.