Restaurants react to Arkansas doctors urging more virus limits as cases rise

"There needs to be a better plan if they are going to shut everyone back down all of a sudden."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced an 11 p.m. close time for businesses that sell and serve alcohol on-premise, the announcement came after hundreds of doctors urged him to force restaurants to offer take-out only.

Allen Brumett is the owner of Sassy’s Red House in Fayetteville.

I know there are cases going crazy, but I don’t feel like the restaurants are the problem. ALLEN BRUMETT, OWNER, SASSY’S RED HOUSE

He said any changes for restaurants now are scarier then when they were first implemented back in March.

“When you see cases going right now like they are in the state, it makes us all really nervous,” he said. ” If they do shut us all backdown, what’s the plan? There’s not one.”

Dr. Ann-Marie Magre, a Fayetteville physician who was one of the almost 300 doctors to sign the letter above, said restaurants do play a part in the high number of COVID-19 cases in the state, especially when alcohol is involved.

“Nobody wants to shut businesses down but we’ve got to have help to contain this,” Magre said.

She said anything to help mitigate hospitals being pushed past capacity needs to be done.

We’re at the point where we’re going to have to start making decisions about who gets a bed. DR. ANN-MARIE MAGRE, MANA FAMILY MEDICINE – SOUTH



Brumett, like many others, said they hope a different solution can be made.

“People still have to eat and feed their families and things like that and we can’t afford to just pay people for not being here,” he said.

Governor Hutchinson responded to the letter on November 18: