Restaurants think new shortened COVID-19 quarantine guidelines will be good for staff

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its guidelines for people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus, and now Arkansas is doing the same.

When we’ve had people that have had to go on this quarantine for 14 days… their first question is how am I going to make it? ERIC SMALL, OPERATIONS DIRECTOR, GUSANO’S

Arkansans who find themselves in quarantine can now do it in half the time.

On Thursday, December 3, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Arkansas will implement the CDC’s new shortened quarantine recommendation — the same day the state saw its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases.

The standard 14-days of quarantine is now seven to 10, depending on when you’re showing symptoms and also testing.

“The data shows that after the initial 7 days, there’s a much lower percentage of becoming positive,” Governor Hutchinson said.

Even with a test there is a small chance that you can continue to spread the virus. DR. JOSE ROMERO, ARKANSAS SECRETARY OF HEALTH

Sometimes, that’s a risk worth taking.

Eric Small, Gusano’s Operations Director, said the more his staff has to take off work to quarantine, the less they’re able to provide for their families.

“For example, an employee whose child test positive, they have to do the initial quarantine and then if they test positive, that starts the whole quarantine process all over again,” he said. “Being able to shorten that and still follow within the safety guidelines is great for everyone.”

It’s good news for the restaurant industry, that Small said is lessening the financial blow without minimizing the safety of others.

“The CDC is an agency that is working to keep everyone safe,” he said. “If they say it’s okay, I think that’s the best approach.”