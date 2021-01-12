Richard Barnett, pictured in Pelosi’s office during riot, to appear in court today

FAYETTEVILLE Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas man who is pictured in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during Wednesday’s insurrection at the nation’s Capitol is due in federal court Tuesday.

This will be 60-years-old, Richard Barnett’s first court appearance Tuesday afternoon and it will happen over zoom.

Barnett, who is from Gravette, faces several criminal charges for his role in the violent riot last week.

TOPSHOT – Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protest inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

You may remember seeing this photo of Barnett with his boot up on a desk in a restricted area of Pelosi’s office. Well, he was quickly identified.

Barnett turned himself in to FBI agents at the Benton county sheriff’s office on Friday, that’s according to the department of justice. He was then transferred to the Washington County jail.

Barnett is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds, and theft of public property.

FBI officials in statement said the U.S. Capitol is one of the most iconic buildings in our country and its destructions will not be tolerated. also saying quote, “This arrest demonstrates to all individuals involved in January 6 incursion into the U.S. capitol that the FBI will find you and hold you accountable for your crimes, no matter your location.”

He went on to thank the FBI Little Rock Field Office for their quick assistance in bringing quote “this perpetrator to justice”

If convicted Barnett faces a maximum of one year in jail.

Barnett is expected to ultimately be extradited to Washington D.C.

